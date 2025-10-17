Moody’s affirms Kyrgyzstan’s credit rating, turns outlook to positive
In May, the country issued its first Eurobond, with demand exceeding supply threefold. Funds raised were allocated to gold purchases, deposits, and budget loans, with revenues placed in the public debt mitigation account.
