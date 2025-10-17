Azerbaijani amputee football team wins first EAFF Nations League match in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ The 2025 EAFF Nations League Division C matches for amputee football teams have started in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

In the first match at the ASCO Arena, Azerbaijan went toe-to-toe with Belgium and came out on top with a clean sweep, winning 3-0. Goals for Azerbaijan were put in the back of the net by Farhad Eyubov, who found the sweet spot twice, and Sanan Hajiyev, who also made his mark.



Coming down the pike are the matches featuring Israel taking on Ukraine and the Netherlands squaring off against Belgium, set to kick off at 15:00 (GMT+4) and 17:00 (GMT+4), respectively.

Facilitating the tournament in Azerbaijan serves as a pivotal opportunity for amplifying discourse surrounding the nation’s ordnance challenges while concurrently fostering solidarity among landmine survivors within global athletic arenas.

