Azerbaijan’s infrastructure investment faces headwinds in logistics sector in 9M2025

In the first nine months of 2025, 2.88 billion manat ($1.7 billion) was invested in Azerbaijan’s transportation and warehousing sector. This marks a 16.7 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. The sector made up 22.1 percent of total fixed capital investments.

