Kazakhstan's Senate сhair hails OTS Gabala summit as milestone for Turkic integration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 17.​ The 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Azerbaijan's Gabala, has defined new priorities for deepening Turkic integration, said Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with Ramil Hasanov, Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), who paid an official visit to Kazakhstan, Ashimbayev noted that their meeting took place following the OTS summit in Gabala, which reaffirmed the strong cooperation among member countries and set a new direction for advancing Turkic integration.

“President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized during the summit the spiritual closeness of Turkic-speaking peoples, noting that they share common historical roots and values. All of this is a vivid manifestation of our brotherhood and unity. I am confident that the results of the Gabala summit will further strengthen cooperation within the Parliamentary Assembly, promote harmonized legislative approaches, and advance joint projects,” he said.

Ashimbayev added that Kazakhstan, as the current chair of TURKPA, is ready to fully support the Assembly’s initiatives aimed at benefiting Turkic states and their peoples.

The sides also discussed current issues on the agenda and mechanisms to enhance cooperation within TURKPA.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session. The TURKPA Secretariat will be permanently situated in Baku.

