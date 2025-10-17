Tajikistan takes green leap forward with Nasdaq on carbon trading

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 17. First Deputy Minister of Finance of Tajikistan Yusuf Majidi met with Dmitry Zelentsov, a representative of Nasdaq, and discussed advancing green finance, enhancing government capacity for climate resilience, and Tajikistan’s participation in international carbon credit trading platforms, Trend reports via the ministry.

In the course of the meeting, the Nasdaq representative introduced the Pure.earth platform, the world’s first voluntary exchange for carbon dioxide reduction. Discussions also covered training and certification of Ministry of Finance staff in ESG standards.

Nasdaq is one of the world’s largest electronic stock exchanges, operating global trading platforms for equities, derivatives, and commodities. It also provides innovative financial technologies and sustainable finance solutions, including platforms for carbon credit trading and ESG investments.