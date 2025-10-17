Russia reveals volume of oil exports to Uzbekistan

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and Russia are deepening their energy partnership, with ongoing cooperation in oil, gas, and nuclear power projects. Discussions during the Russian Energy Week forum highlighted joint investment initiatives, gas supplies, and the start of construction on Uzbekistan’s first small modular nuclear reactor, signaling a new phase in bilateral energy ties.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register