Uzbekistan, ADQ explore new avenues for mining investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov met with Roderick Mathers, Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, and representatives of Orion AD to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in mining sector, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on ongoing joint investment projects and the development of new partnership opportunities in geological exploration and the mining sector. The foreign delegation expressed strong interest in investing in Uzbekistan’s major mining and metallurgical enterprises, including initiatives in mineral processing and the production of technological metals.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to establish a joint working group to conduct a detailed study of cooperation opportunities and to develop a comprehensive project portfolio. They also reaffirmed their readiness to move forward in the near future with the practical implementation of new investment initiatives in Uzbekistan

Since its establishment in 2018, ADQ has become an active sovereign investor, building and scaling business platforms focused on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. Orion Abu Dhabi, a 50-50 joint venture backed by ADQ, was created to invest in metals and mining companies and to secure the physical offtake of strategic materials essential for supply chain security. The venture plans to target a broad range of metals and minerals across multiple regions, with an initial focus on emerging markets in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.