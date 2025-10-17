Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain join forces to advance Islamic finance

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. On the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic (NBKR) Melis Turgunbaev met with representatives of the Central Bank of the Kingdom of Bahrain and discussed the development of Islamic banking in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

Turgunbaev noted that the NBKR is pursuing consistent efforts to strengthen the regulatory and institutional foundations for Islamic finance in the country. He emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s appreciation of Bahrain’s contribution to the advancement of international standards and best practices in this sector and expressed readiness to expand cooperation with the Bahraini regulator.

The sides underlined the importance of introducing monetary policy instruments that comply with Shariah principles to ensure effective policy transmission and market liquidity.

Furthermore, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, including the exchange of expertise and capacity-building initiatives between institutions.