Turkmen consul general officially presents consular patent in Türkiye

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 17. Ovezgeldi Jumanazarov, Consul General of Turkmenistan in Istanbul, presented a consular patent to Gülsun Erkul, Director of the General Directorate of Consular Services of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the development of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to continue deepening and expanding ties between the two countries.