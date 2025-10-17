Kyrgyz FM set to visit Hungary for strategic council meeting

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister, Jeenbek Kulubayev will pay an official visit to Hungary on October 17, 2025, at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Trend reports.

The visit will feature the Fifth Meeting of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Strategic Council, during which the ministers are set to deliberate on the current status and future prospects of bilateral cooperation across trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian domains. The agenda will also include an exchange of views on key regional and international developments.

Following the meeting, a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed.