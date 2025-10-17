Israeli ambassador offers demining bailout to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ Israel is considering sharing its mine-clearing experience with Azerbaijan, the Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Kraus told Trend.

“Last week, I visited Karabakh for the first time and saw areas both planted with mines and already cleared. I witnessed firsthand the devastating impact these mines have on local communities. These regions must be fully cleared and secured to prevent further loss of innocent lives. This is a critical issue that demands attention. As an ambassador, I will actively seek opportunities for cooperation where Israel can share its expertise; we too face mine-related challenges in certain parts of our country and are engaged in ongoing demining and evacuation efforts. I hope that in the future we can develop knowledge-sharing initiatives and joint actions to safeguard our citizens from this threat,” Kraus said.

The envoy further underscored the strategic partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan, particularly in the energy domain.

“SOCAR has acquired a 10 percent stake in the Tamar project and will also participate in gas extraction in the Mediterranean. I hope this cooperation continues to grow, and the ties between Israel and Azerbaijan in the energy sector strengthen,” Kraus added.

The Tamar natural gas field represents a significant offshore hydrocarbon reservoir situated in the eastern Mediterranean, adjacent to the Israeli coastline. The initiative, spearheaded by Chevron and its consortium, commenced output in March 2013 and played a pivotal role in bolstering Israel's energy autonomy. The site is situated within the Levantine Basin of the Eastern Mediterranean maritime zone, approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the west of Haifa.

