Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for October 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for October 17, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat has stabilized at a consistent 1.7 manat.

The euro exchange rate against the manat amounted to 1.9908 manat. One Turkish lira is worth 0.0405 manat, and 100 Russian rubles are worth 2.1208 manat.

Currencies Code Exchange rate 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.9908 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.1006 1 Belarusian rble BYN 0.5594 1 Bulgarian Lev BGN 1.0178 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1197 1 Czech koruna CZK 0.082 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2387 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2665 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6289 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2189 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0193 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.2869 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1806 1 Swiss franc CHF 2.1507 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.5127 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.2108 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5615 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3177 1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4664 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0194 100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.5106 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.1013 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.169 100 Uzbek som UZS 0.014 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.6026 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4683 1 Romanian leu RON 0.3914 100 Russian rubles RUB 2.1208 1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.017 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.3155 1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4533 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.3216 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0405 1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0408 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.1336 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.9745

