Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in green energy production in 9M2025
Azerbaijan's electricity production rose 0.1% to 21.87 billion kWh in the first nine months of the year. Thermal plants led with 18.6 billion kWh, while renewables contributed 3.14 billion kWh. Net exports reached 844.2 million kWh.
