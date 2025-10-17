Azerbaijan details oil exports to Czech Republic in 9M2025

Azerbaijan exported 1.3 million tons of oil and petroleum products to the Czech Republic in the first nine months of 2025. The export was valued at $701.4 million. Compared to last year, volume rose by 60,000 tons, while value dropped by $88.7 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register