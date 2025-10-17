Uzbekistan, French Development Agency hold talks on future cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov met with Amélie Aubert, Regional Director for Central and Eastern Asia and Director for China at the French Development Agency (AFD), to discuss ongoing and future cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on projects in energy, water supply, infrastructure, and environmental protection, with particular emphasis on sustainable development, the adoption of advanced technologies, and improving the efficiency of existing initiatives.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership and implementing joint projects of strategic importance for the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Over the years, AFD has financed 13 major projects in Uzbekistan worth more than 1.6 billion euro. According to Aubert, Uzbekistan ranks among AFD’s top twenty partner countries and remains one of its priority partners for future cooperation.