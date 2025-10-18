Azerbaijan spills beans on air cargo shipment costs for 9M2025
Azerbaijan's international air cargo reached $5.26 billion and 11,800 tons from January through September 2025. The value rose by $1.9 billion, while the weight dropped by 62,500 tons. Exports totaled $290.9 million and 1,800 tons; imports nearly $5 billion and 10,000 tons.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy