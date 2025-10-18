Tajikistan exceeded its domestic tax collection plan in 9M2025
The report states that the overfulfillment of the state budget revenue plan during this period was made possible primarily by economic development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy