Bosnia, Croatia discuss new EU-funded cross-border projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Republic of Croatia, Elma Kovačević-Bajtal, met with the Minister of Regional Development and EU Funds of the Republic of Croatia, Nataša Mikuš Žigman, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the friendly relations between the two countries were reaffirmed, along with a mutual commitment to further strengthen and enhance cooperation.

Ambassador Kovačević-Bajtal expressed gratitude to the Croatian government for its continuous support of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU integration process. The discussions focused on common challenges, successful cooperation in implementing cross-border projects financed through national and EU funds, and Croatia’s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina on its path toward full EU membership.

The need for Bosnia and Herzegovina to participate in approved projects—most of which involve cross-border cooperation—was emphasized, as well as inclusion in future projects that will be approved after the adoption of the 2026 budget.

Minister Mikuš Žigman stressed that the Republic of Croatia will continue supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina on its European path. Bosnia and Herzegovina is already involved in a trilateral project with Croatia and Montenegro addressing modern climate challenges caused by droughts, fires, and visible climate change. The minister informed Ambassador Kovačević-Bajtal about the implementation status of strategic projects financed through the Interreg Croatia–Bosnia and Herzegovina–Montenegro program, as well as the currently open second call within this program, which invites partners from Bosnia and Herzegovina to participate in project implementation.

It was noted that on October 1, 2025, the second public call for the Interreg VIA IPA Cross-Border Cooperation program was launched. This program funds the development of business models, products, services, and processes, promotes innovation, and supports the creation of new business solutions. The call strengthens cross-border cooperation among enterprises from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Montenegro, and eligible applicants include businesses from border areas such as the Una-Sana Canton and other regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Danube Region Transnational Cooperation Project operates under the EU’s European Territorial Cooperation program and brings together countries of the Danube Region, as well as five non-EU states, including Bosnia and Herzegovina. The program runs from 2021 to 2027, with a total budget of approximately 220 million euros. The third thematic call for project proposals is currently open until December 15, 2025, with a total project value of 27.3 million euros. Details of the call are published on the ministry’s website.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s path toward EU membership must be reflected in the strengthening of institutional capacities for project implementation. In this regard, both sides agreed to exchange knowledge and experience and provide technical support to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the process of EU negotiations and accession.