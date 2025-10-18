Azerbaijan Army servicemen join Fire Fighting professional development course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. A group of officers and midshipmen of the Azerbaijan Navy participated in the Fire Fighting professional development course organized at the Saruca Pasha Training Command of the Foça port located in the city of Izmir, Türkiye, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The servicemen enhanced their theoretical knowledge and practical skills in the field of fire safety, mastered modern approaches to the causes of fire occurrence, spread mechanisms, preventive measures and effective extinguishing strategies, and carried out the processes of managing and extinguishing various types of fires.

Azerbaijan Army servicemen, who improved their skills in the use of operational intervention methods, safety protocols and technical means applied in real conditions, adequately accomplished assigned tasks.