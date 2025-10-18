Azerbaijan Army marks Day of Restoration of Independence (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. On the occasion of 18 October, Day of Restoration of Independence, a range of events was held across the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The events commenced with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers underscored the unparalleled contributions of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev to the establishment and development of modern Azerbaijan, highlighting the historic significance of his decisive actions in preserving the country's independence.

It was emphasized that, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the strategic course of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev has been successfully continued in an upward direction, leading to the further strengthening of independence and full restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The participants of the event were informed that, sustainable development is ensured in Azerbaijan, the principles of secularism are protected, and the country has a voice and influence in the international community thanks to the far-sighted and wise policy of the President Ilham Aliyev.

Within the events, documentaries, videos, and artistic compositions on patriotism were showcased. Additionally, participants visited the graves of Martyrs and historical museums to honor the country’s heritage.