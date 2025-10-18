Iran pulls lid over currency exchange volume in its trade market
Iran’s Trade Currency Market saw $14.3 billion in exchange on October 11–15, 2025. Total volume since March 21 reached $15.9 billion, including $8.73 billion and 19.7 billion dirhams. Last week’s trades included $253 million, 632 million dirhams, and 419 million yuan.
