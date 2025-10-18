Estonia steps into EU nuclear cooperation framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Estonia will officially join the European Union’s Nuclear Alliance on October 20 during a meeting in Luxembourg, Trend reports.

The move marks a significant step toward the country’s goal of developing nuclear energy and actively participating in shaping the future of nuclear power policy within the EU.

“The forthcoming Energy Sector Development Plan sets nuclear energy as one of our key ambitions. Considering this, the Nuclear Alliance is the right platform to discuss lessons learned, sectoral developments, and the safe advancement of nuclear energy together with other member states,” said Minister of Energy and Environment Andres Sutt.

Until now, Estonia has participated in the alliance’s discussions as an observer, sharing the belief that nuclear energy has a vital role to play in a clean, secure, and independent European energy system.

Led by the Ministry of Climate, Estonia has established a National Nuclear Energy Steering Group to coordinate preparations for introducing nuclear power across different government sectors. The draft Nuclear Energy Act is expected to be submitted to the Government of the Republic in the spring of 2026, with plans to establish an independent nuclear regulator by early 2027.

“One of the key issues in adopting the Nuclear Energy Act will be supporting the development of expertise among Estonian companies and research institutions. I believe the Nuclear Alliance will help us move closer to understanding what kind of specialists we need and how they can contribute to our ambitions,” Minister Sutt added.

The Nuclear Alliance (NA) is a voluntary cooperation format created to strengthen the role of nuclear energy in Europe’s energy system. Nearly 20 European countries are part of the alliance, including Belgium, Finland, France, Poland, Sweden, and Romania.

Estonia will also continue its full membership in the EU’s Renewable Energy Cooperation platform, reaffirming its commitment to a balanced and sustainable energy future.