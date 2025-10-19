Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan meets with EU’s Kaya Kallas (PHOTO)

Türkiye Materials 19 October 2025 20:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas, Trend reports.

The meeting took place in Luxembourg on the sidelines of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers’ session, which focused on “Interregional Security and Connectivity.” Details of the discussion have not yet been disclosed.

It is noted that another meeting will be held in Luxembourg on October 20 to address various issues on the international agenda.

