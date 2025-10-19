Turkish FM Hakan Fidan meets with EU’s Kaya Kallas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas, Trend reports.

The meeting took place in Luxembourg on the sidelines of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers’ session, which focused on “Interregional Security and Connectivity.” Details of the discussion have not yet been disclosed.

It is noted that another meeting will be held in Luxembourg on October 20 to address various issues on the international agenda.