Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with IPU Secretary General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova who is in the city of Geneva of the Swiss Confederation has met with Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong on the sidelines of the 151st Assembly of the IPU, Trend reports.

The conversation addressed the issues of current and future co-operation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The parties recalled fondly their previous meetings and underscored such contacts’ dramatic contribution to the progress of the ties with the Organisation and between our countries.

It was stressed during the meeting that such events served as important and beneficial platforms in terms of discussing the tremendous international matters. The considerable role of the IPU in the deepening of the co-operation between the Organisation’s Member States was emphasised.

Also at the meeting were lauded the activities of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, and the achievements in institutional development and raising the international reputation of the Organisation under the chairmanship of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan were given a high appraisal.