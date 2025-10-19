Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Presidential elections underway in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

World Materials 19 October 2025 12:18 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The first round of presidential elections has begun in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Trend reports.

Voting opened at 08:00 local time and will continue until 18:00. A total of 777 polling stations have been set up across the country.

To win in the first round, a candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote. If no contender achieves this majority, a second round will be held seven days later.

Seven candidates are competing for the presidency of Northern Cyprus.

