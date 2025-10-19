Presidential elections underway in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The first round of presidential elections has begun in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Trend reports.

Voting opened at 08:00 local time and will continue until 18:00. A total of 777 polling stations have been set up across the country.

To win in the first round, a candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote. If no contender achieves this majority, a second round will be held seven days later.

Seven candidates are competing for the presidency of Northern Cyprus.