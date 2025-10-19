Iran's South Pars Gas Company tallies its 11th refinery's output in 6M2025
The South Pars Gas Company’s 11th refinery processed 8.71 billion cubic meters of sour gas in early 2025, sending 7.56 billion cubic meters to the grid. It produced 77,300 tons of ethane, 207,000 tons of propane, and 152,000 tons of butane
