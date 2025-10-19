Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova chairs co–ordination meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova presided over the Co–ordination Meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) within the framework of the working visit paid to the city of Geneva of the Swiss Confederation with the purpose of participating in the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Trend reports.

In her speech at the meeting, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasised the important role of those meetings in expanding co–operation and co–ordination regarding key international issues of shared interest. According to her, the co–ordination meetings provide an excellent opportunity to utilise in entirety the substantial potential of the APA for discussing of, and exchanging views on important international issues, which is especially significant in such sensitive times. Saying that next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis let it be known that the Assembly has already evolved into an important platform for inter-parliamentary co–operation, constructive dialogue and solidarity during the elapsed period. According to her, this organisation unites under its aegis the parliaments of member countries, allows their voices to be heard and makes a parliamentary contribution to the efforts of our countries to achieve common goals.

Informing about the work carried out since Azerbaijan's assumption of the chairmanship of the organisation from 2024, Sahiba Gafarova stated that efforts were made during this period to expand co–operation and dialogue within the framework of the Assembly. Azerbaijan has put forward a number of priorities related to the further strengthening of joint work – development of the institutional capacity of the APA, expansion of its ranks and enhancement of the effectiveness of its existing bodies. The ranks of the organisation expanded during the indicated period. Thus, the Majlis al-Shura of the Sultanate of Oman became a full member of the APA whereas the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus acquired an observer status in it. The number of international organisations holding the observer status in the APA increased as well; the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments was granted the observer status.

The consensus regarding the decision about forming the APA budget was achieved during the chairmanship of Azerbaijan, was mentioned then; that was extremely important for the continued strengthening and capacity–building of the Assembly.

In her speech, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis also said that the scale of the problems our world is facing demonstrates that they cannot be overcome without collective measures and joint efforts. As was once again shown by the ceasefire agreement reached on Gaza. She expressed a hope that all stages of the agreement will be executed properly and that the outcomes of the Middle East Peace Summit will bring a just and lasting peace to the region.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled the transition of the APA chairmanship to the Kingdom of Bahrain next year. She said she was certain that the Assembly will continue strengthening international co–operation across the whole of Asia and will also contribute to the promotion of peace, solidarity and sustainable development on our Continent in accordance with the common goals under Bahrain’s leadership.

The meeting then continued with discussions of the agenda items.