Azerbaijan tracks nation's housing construction investments for 9M2025
Azerbaijan invested 3.2 billion manat ($1.9 billion) in construction during the first nine months of 2025, up 7.4% from 2024. Housing construction accounted for 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion), a 24.2% increase year-on-year. These investments made up 24.5% of total fixed capital investments.
