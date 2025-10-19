Iran's South Pars company set to elevate flare gas collection
Iran plans to increase flare gas storage at South Pars Gas Company to seven million cubic meters per day by March 2027. Flared gas has already been cut from 10 to six million cubic meters daily, with a long-term goal of reducing it to three million.
