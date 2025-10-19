President Ilham Aliyev's Kazakhstan visit to set new course for economic partnership - view from Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kazakhstan is expected to set a new dynamic for economic cooperation, independent Kazakh expert on international relations and economic policy Yerik Batyrkhanov told Trend.

“President Ilham Aliyev’s visit can redefine economic partnership, moving it beyond traditional energy and transport frameworks. Relations between Astana and Baku are transitioning from mutual trade to forming a full industrial-investment ecosystem focused on creating added value,” he said.

He drove home the point that logistics and energy are currently the bread and butter of bilateral cooperation, and serving as interconnected engines of progress. Kazakhstan already uses Azerbaijani infrastructure, he said, to export around 1.5 million tons of oil annually, a figure that continues to grow. Joint projects to modernize the Aktau and Alyat ports are laying the foundation for a Caspian hub integrating oil, grain, metals, and container cargo into a unified transport system, transforming both countries from mere transit points into nodes of global supply chains.

“The second dimension is food and agrotechnology cooperation. Record growth in Kazakh grain exports to Azerbaijan exceeded 450,000 tons in 2024 and marks the beginning of a new model, establishing joint processing and distribution centers aimed at the Caucasus and Türkiye. This represents a shift from raw material export to exporting finished solutions,” he said.

The enhancement of digital connectivity is manifesting through the harmonization of customs data and logistics pathways via the Digital Trade Corridor framework, thereby catalyzing synergies in IT infrastructure, telecommunications, and fintech ecosystems.



Batyrkhanov underscored the criticality of ecological metamorphosis, referencing the Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative encompassing Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, indicative of the region's shift towards "intelligent energy" modalities such as wind, solar, and hydrogen power.



“This indicates that President Ilham Aliyev’s visit transcends mere diplomatic engagement, representing a pivotal moment in the evolution of systemic partnership enhancement, wherein energy, food security, digital transformation, and ecological sustainability converge to establish a cohesive framework for enduring growth,” he articulated.

He noted that Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations are entering a qualitatively new phase, a strategic partnership based on mutual trust and aligned interests in key regional political and economic matters.

“In recent years, dialogue at the level of heads of state and governments has deepened, trade volumes have grown, and joint investment projects have been launched. Both countries demonstrate similar understanding of regional challenges, including energy security, transport connectivity, and the need to strengthen Turkic integration,” Batyrkhanov added.

He underscored that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are establishing a strategic axis of stability and modernization within the Caspian and Central Eurasia, translating political trust into concrete economic outcomes.



“In recent years, the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan coalition has transitioned from a merely declarative partnership to a robust and synergistic alliance. In the fiscal year 2024, the dyadic exchange of goods and services surpassed the $533 million threshold. Between January and October 2024, bilateral commerce experienced a robust expansion of 38.7 percent, culminating in an approximate valuation of $393.8 million. Azerbaijani outbound trade to Kazakhstan experienced a significant uptick of 23.2 percent, reaching a total valuation of $107.7 million. Concurrently, Kazakhstani exports directed towards Azerbaijan surged by 45.6 percent, culminating in a robust figure of $286 million,” he stresses.

Batyrkhanov highlighted the current dialogues aimed at augmenting the Kazakh oil throughput via Azerbaijani corridors to a target range of 5–7 million tons per annum. In the fiscal year 2023, approximately 1.4 million metric tons of Kazakh crude were strategically transited through the Azerbaijani corridor. By the year 2025, throughput through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) conduit is projected to attain a volume of 1.7 to 1.8 million tons, with aspirations to escalate to 2.2 million tons. The strategic objective is to amplify annual transit capacity to 7 million tons by 2027.



He indicated that throughput metrics along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR / Middle Corridor) connecting Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan experienced a substantial uptick of 62 percent in 2024, culminating in a total cargo volume of 4.5 million tons. The Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Investment Fund has been inaugurated with a foundational capital infusion of $300 million earmarked for collaborative ventures.

“These figures demonstrate that cooperation now exceeds rhetoric – it has become an instrument of economic growth, logistical diversification, and energy autonomy. The Middle Corridor is no longer just an alternative route but a strategic axis for new Eurasian transit, with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan playing key roles,” Batyrkhanov explained.

He noted that by the end of 2024, freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) had surged by 62 percent, reaching 4.5 million tons, with roughly half of that volume consisting of Kazakhstani exports. Today, the route connects over 20 logistics and port operators across Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. Thanks to tariff harmonization and the implementation of electronic clearance systems such as eTIR and the Digital Trade Corridor, transit times have been halved, dropping from 38 to 19 days.

Batyrkhanov emphasized that the corridor's capacity is evolving in the context of the current paradigm shift in global logistics frameworks. Per projections from the TITR, the annual freight tonnage is anticipated to surpass the 10–12 million ton threshold by the year 2030, positioning it to compete with the cargo handling capacities of prominent Black Sea ports.



“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are positioning themselves as pivotal actors in this paradigm shift. The Aktau and Alat ports are synergizing to establish a cohesive logistics nexus within the Caspian Sea, incorporating specialized transshipment facilities tailored for hydrocarbons, cereals, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as intermodal containerized freight. In the extended temporal framework, the Middle Corridor has the potential to metamorphose both nations into epicenters of an emergent transcontinental economic paradigm, wherein velocity of transit, digital integration, and operational predictability, superseding mere geographical distance, emerge as the pivotal determinants,” he noted.



He underscored that for both nations, this transcends a mere transportation initiative; it epitomizes a pivotal advancement toward economic autonomy and the reintegration of Eurasia under contemporary, strategic paradigms.

In reference to the Zangezur Corridor, Batyrkhanov articulated that it presents the potentially most efficient terrestrial conduit connecting the Caspian basin to Türkiye, thereby constituting an essential component for the comprehensive actualization of the Trans-Caspian logistics framework.



“For Kazakhstan, this initiative embodies substantial logistical and fiscal importance. Should the Zangezur Corridor be operationalized, the transit pathway for Kazakh freight originating from the Aktau and Kuryk ports to Turkish and European markets stands to be optimized by an estimated 600–700 km. Furthermore, logistics expenditure, as per expert analysis, is projected to diminish by a margin of 10–15 percent,” indicated Batyrkhanov.



He noted that the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye corridor is presently functioning with operational efficacy; however, specific segments are susceptible to bottlenecks and limitations in throughput capacity.Batyrkhanov stressed that the optimal approach for Kazakhstan is to implement the Zangezur Corridor in a multilateral, open framework, integrating it into the unified TITR network. In this scenario, Zangezur would serve as a natural extension of Caspian logistics, enhancing the transport autonomy of Central Asia.

“In a broader perspective, this is more than a transport initiative; it represents an opportunity to connect the Eurasian arc from the Altai to the Mediterranean, with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan serving as strategic bridges between regions and cultures,” he said.

The expert further highlighted that the partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan within the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) has become the backbone of Turkic integration. This is not merely symbolic; it reflects practical collaboration between two economically and politically mature nations, shaping the strategic direction of the organization.

“Kazakhstan was at the forefront of promoting Turkic unity. In 2009, it spearheaded the agreement establishing the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, which later evolved into the OTG. From the outset, Azerbaijan acted as a key promoter and infrastructure hub. Today, it is Baku and Astana that ensure the sustainability and substantive agenda of this organization,” Batyrkhanov said.

Economically, the two countries form a link that could become a “locomotive” for Turkic integration. Their combined GDP exceeds $300 billion, and they account for over 60 percent of Turkic energy exports. Main transit corridors, Caspian, Middle Corridor, and Trans-Anatolian, pass through them.

“The political and humanitarian dimension is equally important. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan emphasize modernizing the Islamic and Turkic world through education, digitalization, green economy, and international partnership. This gives OTS a modern and constructive character, distinct from classical interstate unions. Strategically, the Astana-Baku alliance within OTS fosters a new architecture of cooperation in Eurasia, positioning the Turkic world as an influential center between Europe, Russia, China, and the Middle East,” Batyrkhanov said.

He articulated that the forthcoming Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan business forum will catalyze targeted initiatives.



“For both nations, it is crucial to not only amplify trade throughput but also to enhance the collaborative framework – transitioning from mere commodity transactions to integrated production, logistics, and technological ecosystems.” This is accomplished via direct engagements among corporate entities, developmental institutions, and governmental bodies,” Batyrkhanov articulated.



He observed that antecedent assemblies yielded accords valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, encompassing initiatives for hydrocarbon logistics, cereal conveyance, harbor enhancement, and a collaborative investment vehicle approximating $300 million.



“At the forthcoming symposium, the emphasis will pivot towards direct business-to-business agreements within the sectors of agribusiness, energy, information technology, and sustainable economic practices.” Engagement in collaborative knowledge transfer among export-centric enterprises will be pivotal for penetrating tertiary markets in Türkiye, Europe, and the Middle East,” he mentioned.

Batyrkhanov emphasized that the business forum also has a reputational function, demonstrating that Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan economic partnership is based on private sector trust, not just government decisions, enhancing investment attractiveness and establishing a new culture of business interaction across the Caspian region.