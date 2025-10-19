14 detained following protest on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the arrest of 14 participants in yesterday’s protest in Tbilisi, during which Rustaveli Avenue was blocked, Trend reports.

Among those detained are Vakho Sanaia, a journalist with opposition channel Formula TV, and Lasha Chkhartishvili, a member of the Labor Party. Administrative charges have been filed against 13 other individuals.

The Ministry noted that, despite the relatively small number of participants, their actions caused significant disruption to traffic on one of the capital’s main streets.