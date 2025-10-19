Astana prepares for President Ilham Aliyev's visit (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Ahead of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Astana, images of the Azerbaijani flag have appeared on outdoor media screens, Trend reports, citing Kazakh media.

On October 19, the Kazakh presidential press service published a video showing the capital's streets adorned in the evening with illuminated LED screens displaying the Azerbaijani tricolor, located along the city's central avenues.

President Ilham Aliyev is expected in Kazakhstan for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.