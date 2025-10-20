AZAL plane en route from St. Petersburg to Baku returns to its departure airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. To ensure maximum flight safety, the captain of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Flight J2-020, operating on the St. Petersburg-Baku route, decided to return and land at Pulkovo Airport due to a technical issue related to the landing gear, Trend reports.

To comply with all safety procedures, the crew carefully completed the necessary steps, including depleting fuel before landing.

In accordance with established procedures at St. Petersburg Airport, all emergency services were put on standby.

The aircraft landed safely at Pulkovo Airport at 04:43 Baku time. During landing, the aircraft slightly overran the runway. All 155 passengers were quickly evacuated; there were no injuries.

Another airline aircraft has already been dispatched to transport passengers from St. Petersburg to Baku.

"Azerbaijan Airlines expresses its gratitude to passengers for their calm and understanding, and also thanks the Pulkovo Airport services for their professional and coordinated actions," Azerbaijan Airlines stated.