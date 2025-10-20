Azerbaijan expands total power generation capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Azerbaijan’s total electricity production capacity has risen by 15.6 percent, or 1,317 MW, following the commissioning of new power plants, reaching 9,732.5 megawatts (MW), Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in an article titled “Azerbaijan Becomes a Regional Energy Hub” published on October 20 in the Azerbaijan newspaper,​ Trend reports.

"The commissioning of the 1,880 MW “8 November” Power Plant, the largest energy facility in both Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus, and a testament to our historic Victory, has played a key role in this substantial increase. Beyond enhancing Mingachevir’s position as a regional energy hub, the plant stands as a prominent example of international collaboration in the electricity sector through partnerships with Chinese and Italian companies, while also exemplifying energy efficiency," the article noted.

Currently, Azerbaijan’s electricity system includes 24 thermal power plants with a total capacity of 7,903 MW, 65 hydroelectric plants totaling 1,443.5 MW, 9 solar power stations at 278.2 MW, 5 wind power stations at 63.5 MW, a municipal solid waste plant at 37 MW, and 3 hybrid power stations totaling 7.3 MW.

Shahbazov noted that renewable energy sources, including hydroelectric plants, now account for 1,829.6 MW, roughly 18.8 percent of the total production capacity. The country’s electricity network capacity has also increased, reaching 29,714 megavolt-amperes (MVA).

