EU and Turkmenistan explore deeper co-op on renewables, climate goals (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The European Union is keen to cooperate with Turkmenistan on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate change mitigation, a source from the European Commission told Trend.

"The EU is very eager to keep exchanging views with Turkmenistan on topics related to sustainable energy and climate change mitigation, including the promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency, as well as the abatement of methane emissions," the source said.

The official noted that the EU is accelerating its own transition to renewable energy and improving energy efficiency, aiming to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

"We therefore expect continuously declining demand for gas imports over the coming decades, which might also impact the need for additional supplies from Turkmenistan," the representative added.

The source highlighted that while the EU no longer supports investments in international fossil fuel projects via its budget, there is strong potential for cooperation on low-carbon energy projects and decarbonized products.

"EU regulations no longer allow supporting investments in international fossil fuel projects via the EU budget. At the same time, we see strong potential to cooperate on accelerating economic opportunities stemming from increased demand for renewable and low-carbon energy and decarbonised products," the source said.