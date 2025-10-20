Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to U.S.

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20. By decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Magzhan Ilyassov has been appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the U.S., Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Prior to this appointment, Ilyasov served as Kazakhstan's ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as to Iceland and Ireland on a concurrent basis.

In September 2025, by presidential decree, Yerzhan Ashikbayev was relieved of his duties as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the U.S.