Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 20

Economy Materials 20 October 2025 09:33 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 20

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 20, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 11 currencies went up, while 32 currencies dropped compared to October 19.

The official rate for $1 is 577,728 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,833 rials. On October 19, the euro was priced at 673,594 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 20

Rial on October 19

1 US dollar

USD

577,728

577,900

1 British pound

GBP

775,179

777,098

1 Swiss franc

CHF

725,707

726,077

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,223

61,133

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,467

57,431

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,178

90,216

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,564

6,566

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,312

157,359

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,889,323

1,886,217

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,009

204,231

100 Japanese yen

JPY

383,843

383,807

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,369

74,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,502,299

1,501,600

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

411,710

412,072

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

330,781

330,865

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,260

33,271

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,788

13,797

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,114

7,123

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,716

158,764

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,083

43,900

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

374,656

375,629

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,061

154,107

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,536,511

1,536,968

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

445,724

446,257

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,452

473,589

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,077

19,084

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,027

410,214

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,293

106,348

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,065

81,094

100 Thai baht

THB

1,766,171

1,768,033

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,699

136,770

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

406,245

404,630

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

814,849

815,092

1 euro

EUR

672,833

673,594

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,569

107,605

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,603

213,718

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,857

34,850

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,694

8,681

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,167

169,381

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,651

339,751

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

993,945

994,044

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,687

62,642

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,065

165,112

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,831

2,842

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 844,204 rials and $1 costs 724,876 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,616 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,763 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.23-1.26 million rials.

