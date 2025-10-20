Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 20, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 11 currencies went up, while 32 currencies dropped compared to October 19.

The official rate for $1 is 577,728 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,833 rials. On October 19, the euro was priced at 673,594 rials.

Currency Rial on October 20 Rial on October 19 1 US dollar USD 577,728 577,900 1 British pound GBP 775,179 777,098 1 Swiss franc CHF 725,707 726,077 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,223 61,133 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,467 57,431 1 Danish krone DKK 90,178 90,216 1 Indian rupee INR 6,564 6,566 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,312 157,359 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,889,323 1,886,217 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,009 204,231 100 Japanese yen JPY 383,843 383,807 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,369 74,364 1 Omani rial OMR 1,502,299 1,501,600 1 Canadian dollar CAD 411,710 412,072 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 330,781 330,865 1 South African rand ZAR 33,260 33,271 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,788 13,797 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,114 7,123 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,716 158,764 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,083 43,900 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 374,656 375,629 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,061 154,107 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,536,511 1,536,968 1 Singapore dollar SGD 445,724 446,257 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,452 473,589 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,077 19,084 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,027 410,214 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,293 106,348 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,065 81,094 100 Thai baht THB 1,766,171 1,768,033 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,699 136,770 1,000 South Korean won KRW 406,245 404,630 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 814,849 815,092 1 euro EUR 672,833 673,594 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,569 107,605 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,603 213,718 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,857 34,850 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,694 8,681 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,167 169,381 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,651 339,751 100 Philippine pesos PHP 993,945 994,044 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,687 62,642 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,065 165,112 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,831 2,842

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 844,204 rials and $1 costs 724,876 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,616 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,763 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.23-1.26 million rials.

