Uzbekistan details financial outlook for Kambarata-1 hydropower plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 20. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy estimates the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydroelectric power plant (HPP) at $4.2 billion, Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamahmudov told local media, Trend reports.

The project has attracted interest from major international financial institutions and funds, bringing the total financing portfolio to $5.6 billion.

Earlier, it was reported that European Union financial institutions have pledged $2.4 billion to support Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan in advancing the construction of Kambarata-1, signing a joint document with the three Central Asian states.

In early 2023, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan agreed to jointly construct the 1.86-gigawatt Kambarata-1 HPP on the Naryn River. In April 2023, the President of Kyrgyzstan estimated that the total cost of the facility could reach $5–6 billion.

The Kambarata-1 HPP is one of Kyrgyzstan’s most significant energy infrastructure projects and is expected to enhance regional energy security while contributing to sustainable development across Central Asia.