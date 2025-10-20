Kazatomprom hits new heights with record market capitalization

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20. In September 2025, the market capitalization of Kazakhstan’s national atomic company, Kazatomprom, reached a historic high of over $14 billion, Chairman of the Management Board Meirzhan Yusupov said during his report to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

According to Yusupov, the company’s share price has increased more than 4.5 times since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2018. He also briefed the president on the current state of the global uranium market, trends in the nuclear energy sector, and Kazatomprom’s strategic plans to further strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in the global atomic industry.

Yusupov highlighted that the growing electricity demand, driven by the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies and the expansion of energy-intensive data centers, is expected to lead to a sustained increase in demand for uranium.

Furthermore, forecasts indicate that the accelerated construction of new nuclear reactors after 2030 could result in a structural shortage of uranium on the global market.

He said that Kazatomprom is conducting extensive work to expand the country’s mineral resource base. In 2025, exploration began at two new sites, with a total of six exploration projects now underway, covering more than 1,000 square kilometers.

In addition to uranium production, the company plans to expand into rare and rare-earth metal production, scientific research, and the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into its operations.

During the meeting, Tokayev issued several directives aimed at further developing the company’s resource base, expanding international cooperation, and increasing Kazatomprom’s participation in socially significant initiatives.

Kazatomprom is the world’s largest producer of natural uranium, with priority access to one of the world’s largest resource bases. Since November 2018, the company’s shares have been traded on both the Astana International Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the national operator of Kazakhstan for the export and import of uranium and its compounds, nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants, as well as special equipment and technologies.