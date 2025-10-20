Azerbaijan plans to launch wind energy exports from Caspian in 2032

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Measurement and observation works are currently underway to assess the wind energy potential in Azerbaijan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, with efforts continuing to designate relevant maritime areas as renewable energy zones, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

In an article titled “Azerbaijan Becomes a Regional Energy Hub,” published on October 20 - Energy Workers' Day, in the Azerbaijan newspaper, Shahbazov noted that the Caspian Breeze Consortium, jointly established by ACWA Power, Masdar, and SOCAR Green, cooperates with China Energy Overseas Investment Co., China Datang Overseas Investment Co., and PowerChina Resources Limited on the project.

Shahbazov stated that over 4 gigawatts (GW) of the planned 6 GW capacity are expected to be exported in phases from 2032 through the “Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor.” The project aims to connect Europe with both shores of the Black Sea and the Caspian region in terms of energy and digital communication.

The technical and economic feasibility study is expected to conclude early next year. The joint venture, GECO Green Energy Company, has applied to include the project in the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) ten-year network development plan (TYNDP), with the next step being the pursuit of PCI/PMI (Projects of Common Interest/Mutual Interest) status.

