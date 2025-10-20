UNEC ranked first in Azerbaijan in Webometrics World University Rankings

The Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has achieved a new milestone, ranking first among Azerbaijani higher education institutions in the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities (July 2025 Edition), one of the most authoritative and internationally recognized university ranking systems.

According to the latest results, UNEC has demonstrated significant progress, advancing 1,302 positions compared to the January 2025 ranking. The university is now placed 1,538th globally among more than 32,000 higher education institutions representing over 200 countries.

UNEC has also strengthened its position at the regional level, ranking 856th among 6,002 universities in Europe and 1,080th among 17,653 universities in Asia.

The global list is led by Harvard University.