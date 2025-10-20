Azerbaijan powers up liberated areas with major solar installation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Solar panels with a total capacity of over 5,000 kW have been installed in more than 1,500 individual homes, public, and social buildings in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in an article titled “Azerbaijan Becomes a Regional Energy Hub,” published on October 20 in the Azerbaijan newspaper, Trend reports.

Shahbazov stated that, in addition, more than 200 solar collectors, over 3,000 energy-efficient streetlights, 20 electric vehicle charging stations, and "smart" bus stops have been put into operation.

He noted that energy efficiency principles are rigorously applied, particularly in the construction of residential and public buildings.

"These measures are sustainable, and all our efforts are focused on transforming the liberated areas into exemplary regions in energy efficiency through the widespread application of innovative practices," he said.

The article also emphasized that the development of renewable energy in Nakhchivan aligns with the President’s strategic vision for a "green energy" zone. The region’s technical renewable energy potential is estimated at 21-29 GW, with an economic potential of 5.8-6.9 GW. As part of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s sustainable socio-economic development strategy, a "Green Energy Zone" concept and its implementation plan have been prepared. The concept aims to expand the use of renewable energy, ensure energy independence and sustainable development, establish modern grid infrastructure, enhance energy export opportunities, and significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The Green Energy Zone encompasses Nakhchivan city and the Babak, Julfa, Kangarli, Ordubad, Sadarak, Shahbuz, and Sharur districts. 12 priority directions across four main areas have been identified for the period from 2026 to 2030, reflecting both strategic and cross-sectoral approaches to energy development in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel