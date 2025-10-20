Iran urges UN Security Council to adopt reality-based approach – spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Iran wants the United Nations (UN) Security Council Secretariat to take action grounded in reality following the expiration of Resolution 2231 on October 18, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on October 20, Trend reports.

He noted that yesterday, Iran, Russia, and China jointly submitted a letter expressing opposition to the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism, which would reinstate UN Security Council resolutions against Iran.

Baghaei stressed that Tehran sees the European trio’s move to trigger the “Snapback” mechanism as creating a legal loophole and a violation of the Council’s rules.

“The responsibility in this matter lies not with Iran but with the opposing parties. Iran expects the international community and those opposing the activation of the ‘Snapback’ mechanism to take practical steps and prevent a few countries from abusing their powers under the UN Charter,” he said.

On September 26, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the initial text of a resolution submitted by Russia and China to extend the validity of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the “snapback” mechanism. At the meeting, four countries voted in favor of the resolution, nine countries voted against it, and two countries abstained. Thus, as of September 28, the UN Security Council resolutions against Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231. This resolution led to the repeal of six previous resolutions against Iran and the lifting of extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

According to Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, various stages are initiated upon a complaint by one of the states participating in the plan regarding a violation of the plan by another party. If these stages do not lead to a resolution, the complaining country may raise the issue with the UN Security Council. If Iran's complaint is filed and accepted by the UN Security Council, international sanctions against Iran may be reinstated. In addition, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action authorizes members of the UN Security Council to take military action against Iran.

