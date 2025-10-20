Turkmenistan and SEforALL discuss co-op on sustainable energy development

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 20. Ambassador of Turkmenistan Hemra Amannazarov met with Stefano Marguccio, Deputy Director General of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), at the organization’s headquarters in Vienna, and discussed prospects for cooperation in sustainable energy, Trend reports via the embassy.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in the field of sustainable energy, particularly in supporting national and regional initiatives aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Both parties reached a consensus to perpetuate discourse regarding collaborative endeavors, encompassing engagement in forthcoming international energy symposiums, localized initiatives aimed at enhancing energy accessibility, and strategic capacity enhancement programs.



The dialogue underscored the mutual dedication of Turkmenistan and SEforALL to propelling sustainable energy advancement via augmented global partnerships.

Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) is an independent international organization launched in 2011 by the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy globally. It is a multi-stakeholder platform that works with governments, the private sector, and civil society to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7) by 2030, which focuses on universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

