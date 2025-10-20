Kazakhstan set to launch local production of Geely Coolray and Emgrand vehicles

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 20. Kazakhstan will begin local production of Geely Coolray and Emgrand models as part of a new automotive initiative by Orbis Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the company.

The vehicles will be assembled at the Orbis Manufacturing plant in Almaty, which is currently under construction. Production will follow the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) method, with plans for a high degree of localization and the use of advanced technologies.

The project is being carried out under a strategic cooperation agreement between Orbis Kazakhstan and Geely Automobile International Corporation. According to the company, this partnership forms a key component of one of Kazakhstan’s largest investment projects in the automotive sector.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orbis Kazakhstan Farrukh Makhmudov stated that the construction of a modern production facility marks a strategic step toward long-term cooperation with the Chinese automaker.

Orbis’ subsidiary, G-Motors Kazakhstan, has served as the official distributor of Geely vehicles in the country for several years, during which the brand has shown steady sales growth.

Construction of the plant began in 2025 in the industrial zone of Almaty. The total investment for the project amounts to 100 billion tenge, and the facility is expected to create up to 1,500 jobs. Mass production is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Founded in 2001, Orbis Kazakhstan Holding operates across multiple sectors, including automotive manufacturing and distribution, construction, vehicle services, agribusiness, hospitality, and restaurant management.