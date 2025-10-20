"My Seas, My Oceans" exhibition premieres at Heydar Aliyev Center (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ The Heydar Aliyev Center will host the opening of the “My Seas, My Oceans” exhibition on October 31, highlighting the importance of protecting water resources, Trend reports.

The exhibition emphasizes the critical role of water preservation amid climate change, global warming, and fragile ecosystems.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union, the exhibition is part of the “Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW” project. First launched in Geneva in 2022, the exhibition makes its debut in Baku, showcasing works by contemporary artists that address global challenges such as pollution, overfishing, and biodiversity loss. These works portray water as a source of life, renewal, and imagination.

Through painting, sculpture, multimedia, and interdisciplinary art, artists call for the protection of seas, oceans, and our shared future while addressing climate change, sustainability, and marine biodiversity.

The exhibition aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, including "Clean Water and Sanitation", "Responsible Consumption", "Combating Climate Change", and "Life Below Water". "My Seas, My Oceans" demonstrates that art not only reflects reality but can actively contribute to preserving the purity of oceans and seas for future generations.

With water resources covering over 70 percent of the planet, marine ecosystems are increasingly under threat. The exhibition sends a global message about mitigating these impacts through artistic expression and raising awareness of environmental challenges.

