Azerbaijan's SOCAR debuts e-permit system for operational tasks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has taken a significant step in occupational health and safety by implementing the “Permit to Work” system in electronic form for the first time in the company’s history, Trend reports via the company.

SOCAR reported that this innovation will enable more efficient safety management at production sites and strengthen operational discipline. The new electronic “Permit to Work” system, developed by a leading international industry company, integrates work planning, risk assessment, and execution monitoring on a unified digital platform. This ensures full compliance with safety requirements, efficient use of resources, and faster decision-making.

The electronic system was first applied at SOCAR’s “Azneft” Production Union, specifically in the “Absheronneft” Oil and Gas Extraction Department. The project is based on supervisory principles, ensuring that all operations are coordinated, controlled, and carried out within established procedures.

Alongside the electronic system, lockout-tagout (LOTO) mechanisms for energy systems have also been updated, improving operational reliability, timely risk mitigation, and safer management of production processes.

Transitioning the “Permit to Work” system to a digital platform forms a key part of SOCAR’s digitization strategy. The initiative enhances transparency, oversight, and accountability in operations while promoting the continuous development of a safety culture.

SOCAR emphasizes that this innovation strengthens its position in operational excellence and process safety, demonstrating that technological advancement can harmonize with safety values to underpin the company’s future success.

