ADB outlines recommendations to boost Kazakhstan’s dev't and regional integration

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has issued five key recommendations aimed at supporting Kazakhstan’s long-term development, focusing on transformative reforms, private sector growth, reduction of regional inequalities, and stronger integration with regional platforms such as CAREC. The recommendations also call for enhanced technical assistance and a stronger knowledge partnership with the country.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register