Azerbaijan introduces new incentives and digital tools for energy efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ Energy efficiency, a key component of the energy transition, remains central to Azerbaijan’s sustainable development strategy, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated in an article titled “Azerbaijan Becomes a Regional Energy Hub,” published on October 20 in the Azerbaijan newspaper, Trend reports.

Shahbazov added that, alongside establishing a legislative and regulatory framework, the country prioritizes the broad application of energy efficiency across all sectors and integrating it into everyday practices

"To ensure effective implementation and monitoring of energy efficiency legislation, the Energy Efficiency Information System (EEIS) is being developed and will be accessible via a website and mobile applications. Shahbazov noted that once legal matters related to building certification are finalized, this process will also be integrated into the EEIS. The system is already being used to assess efficiency potential in energy production, transmission, and distribution, and to appoint energy managers in non-residential buildings and business entities," the article notes.

In addition, 17 technical regulations covering energy labeling and eco-design requirements for nine energy-consuming products have been prepared. To promote efficient energy use, the Energy Efficiency Fund will provide concessional loans, finance pilot projects, and issue grants and subsidies. The Energy Regulatory Agency is coordinating with intermediary credit institutions to deliver these loans, supporting efficient resource use, reducing environmental impact, and ensuring sustainable financial incentives for energy efficiency.

