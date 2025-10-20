Finland announces upcoming presidential visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 20. President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, is set to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on 30–31 October 2025, Trend reports, citing the Finnish President’s office.

During his visit, President Stubb will meet with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on Friday, 31 October, in Tashkent. The leaders are expected to discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations between Finland and Uzbekistan, regional geopolitical developments affecting Europe and Central Asia, Russia’s ongoing illegal war in Ukraine, and cooperation in strengthening the multilateral system.

In addition to high-level talks, President Stubb will participate in a business seminar, deliver a lecture at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, and meet with foreign policy experts to explore avenues for deeper engagement.

The Finnish delegation will include Ville Skinnari, Member of Parliament and Chair of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Uzbekistan, alongside representatives from Finnish trade and industry, highlighting the economic dimension of the visit.

To recall, former President of the Republic of Finland, Mauno Koivisto, made an official visit to Uzbekistan in 1992. In recent years, bilateral trade relations have grown steadily, with trade turnover between the two countries increasing by 24 percent in 2024.

